Another Day in Dallas

Founder of modTEXAS and Address Me Dallas

What neighborhood do you live in? Oak Lawn

What do you want to show through your images? My favorite things: art, architecture, culture, carbs. I rescued junk from estate sales and wrote to friends. I attended the Ethiopian Festival and took roads I’d never driven to document endangered architecture. I was moved by the work of Kim Cadmus Owens and Riley Holloway, whose art comments on the city’s rapid redevelopment and economic disparities. And I celebrated a final happy hour with friends and those killer frites at The Grape.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? Dallas is a diverse, generous & cultured city. There are countless ways (many of which are free) to expand your understanding, connect with others, and be inspired. It is a huge small town where I can find world-class art and food yet still run into friends in unexpected places. Most importantly, I’ve had the good fortune to know so many people who are using their talents and creativity to make Dallas better. It will take a lot of empathy and willpower to deliver on big issues like educational equity and affordable housing. May we all rise to the challenge.