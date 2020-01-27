Photography

15 Cameras, 24 Hours, 1 City

Another Day in Dallas

Presented By
By D Magazine and By Way of Dallas Published in Arts & Entertainment January 27, 2020 2:05 pm

Last year, A Day in Dallas brought together people who otherwise may have not stepped foot in the same room, much less talked to one another. We gave them all disposable cameras and had them document a day in their lives. And then we framed their photos and invited them and their loved ones to a celebration of their creations. This year, we thought about having our participants go into other neighborhoods, maybe switch things around a bit. But we were overthinking it. This was about building on an idea: how do we get both sides of Central Expressway together? How do we introduce the Highland Park mom to the South Oak Cliff resident? This year, we asked our participants to tell us about themselves and their lives, and we put their answers on the poster board with their images. The whole purpose is to diversify a room full of Dallasites. We did that, and now it’s time share it with you, here. We hope it helps you learn more about your community. This is, for the second year, A Day in Dallas. — Hance Taplin, founder of the fashion label By Way of Dallas, as told to Matt Goodman.

Friday, September 6th

Amy Walton

Founder of modTEXAS and Address Me Dallas

What neighborhood do you live in? Oak Lawn

What do you want to show through your images? My favorite things: art, architecture, culture, carbs. I rescued junk from estate sales and wrote to friends. I attended the Ethiopian Festival and took roads I’d never driven to document endangered architecture. I was moved by the work of Kim Cadmus Owens and Riley Holloway, whose art comments on the city’s rapid redevelopment and economic disparities. And I celebrated a final happy hour with friends and those killer frites at The Grape.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? Dallas is a diverse, generous & cultured city. There are countless ways (many of which are free) to expand your understanding, connect with others, and be inspired. It is a huge small town where I can find world-class art and food yet still run into friends in unexpected places. Most importantly, I’ve had the good fortune to know so many people who are using their talents and creativity to make Dallas better. It will take a lot of empathy and willpower to deliver on big issues like educational equity and affordable housing. May we all rise to the challenge.

Friday, September 13th

Sammy "Rat" Rios

Visual and Performing Artist

What neighborhood do you live in? Exposition Park

What do you want to show through your images? Every artists’ day is filled with the strange, the mundane, the unplanned—at least that’s certainly how my days go. Oh, and cats. Lots of cats.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? I preach this all the time, but Fair Park (when it’s not State Fair season) is a gold mine for inspiration. It’s completely desolate of humans, but the buildings come alive!

Saturday, September 14th

Monica Greene

Restaurateur

What neighborhood do you live in? The Cedars

What do you want to show through your images? My day gets “crowded” with my job of opening and closing my restaurant. From going to the fresh produce market to taking care of customers, my day starts early and it ends late.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? My neighborhood south of downtown enjoys a diverse and eclectic base of residents. We hope our area becomes an integral part of downtown rather than an abstraction.

Tuesday, September 17th

Anastasia Muñoz

Founder and Artistic Executive Director at Arts Mission Oak Cliff

What neighborhood do you live in? Pleasant Grove

What do you want to show through your images? A day in the life of a working artist and new mom. I feel like I am living my dream life: a mom, wife, entrepreneur in the arts, teacher, theatre maker, home owner . And all of this is possible because we live in Dallas!

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? We have a vibrant local arts scene here. As an artist this is a great place to create + afford to live. As a patron this is a city teaming with culture; you can see new and inspiring work every weekend.

Wednesday, September 18th

Leah Frazier

Entrepreneur and media professional

What neighborhood do you live in? North Dallas

What do you want to show through your images? I wanted to show the day in the life of a female CEO and entrepreneur. It’s all about providing a service to my clients but also meetings and going around the city of Dallas in order to bring in new business and more income. It’s a daily grind.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? They should know that Dallas is the land of opportunity. It’s so diverse, with many cultures and a plethora of things to do. In the business would, I feel like the Dallas entrepreneurial ecosystem is designed to help you start a business, generate income, and sustain. There is nothing like it and I wouldn’t want to headquarter my business anywhere else.

Thursday, September 19th

Jessica “Jake” Tafoya

Salon Owner and Colorist

What neighborhood do you live in? Bishop Arts in Oak Cliff

What do you want to show through your images? Our salon culture and everyday life behind the chair, doing what we love and interacting with our team and guests.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? Because the work we do behind the chair has more than just external value. We use our skills and passion to help embark change internally as well.

Friday, September 20th

Kristi + Scot Redman

Fashion photographer, Founders of MOTUS

What neighborhood do you live in? University Park

What do you want to show through your images? We started out on this project wanting to shoot our typical day and quickly realized how crazy busy our lives are. The things that matter most to us are the people we see everyday, our beautiful daughter, and each other. And, of course, a little fashion.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? As born and bred Dallasites, it’s hard to put it in words why we love this city so much. It’s really all about the amazingly kind, beautiful people that live here.

Saturday, September 21st

Tramaine Townsend

Visual Artist

What neighborhood do you live in? Bishop Arts in Oak Cliff

What do you want to show through your images? I wanted to show people those moments I usually take for granted when creativity sparks. When I’m somewhere and an environment of people inspire an idea to me that I would or could expand on.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? There’s more to the city than what people pay attention to. The smallest things that seem ordinary actually define Dallas in massive ways.

Saturday, September 21st

LeeAnne Locken

Television Personality

What neighborhood do you live in? Preston Hollow  

What do you want to show through your images? Life in Dallas can be exactly what you want it to be. The city is full of life and I love living here. Also, I am just a normal person doing normal things!

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? Dallas has the biggest heart for charity. Helping others in need is the heartbeat of this city and I love using my voice to bring awareness to the causes I personally support.

Wednesday, September 25th

Jeremy Biggers

Artist/photographer/Film Maker

What neighborhood do you live in? Oak Cliff

What do you want to show through your images? I hope to spark conversation. Love them or hate them, I want my images to make you feel some something and start talking

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about it? Dallas is home to world class talent and all too often isn’t recognized for such.

Thursday, September 26th

Will Rhoten “Sober”

DJ/Artist

What neighborhood do you live in? Oak Cliff

What do you want to show through your images? A glimpse into my life. Offline.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? Dallas has an abundance of talent. I’ve met the most creative folks in my life in the DFW area.

Thursday, September 26th

Guillermo Tragant

Creative Director and Artist

What neighborhood do you live in? Preston Hollow

What do you want to show through your images? A simple log of my typical day. My morning walks, my job, my art, my family. My life is a mix of little luxurious and simple moments that I cherish.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? Dallas is a great city where you can be successful at the art of balancing family life with a cosmopolitan artistic lifestyle.

Saturday, September 28th

Spencer Nix

Health and Fitness Coach

What neighborhood do you live in? Lakewood

What do you want to show through your images? I get to coach and work alongside great people all day (basically) every day.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? The special people of the city make for one of the coolest cities and we’re just getting started!

Saturday, November 2nd

Drew Tilly McLaren

Student

What neighborhood do you live in? Greenway, Dallas

What do you want to show through your images? I wanted to show how many cool opportunities everybody can experience in my neighborhood, by just taking a simple walk down the block.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? It’s a great place to grow up. There is so much to do, see, and learn: restaurants, malls, shops, parks, and professional sports.

Sunday, November 10th

Jonathan Hall

Buyer at Neiman Marcus and Co-Owner At The Dailey Method Fort Worth

What neighborhood do you live in?  Overton Park in Fort Worth

What do you want to show through your images? How there is beauty even in the chaos as long as you slow down to enjoy the details.

What do you feel people who don’t live in Dallas should know about? The city is dynamic and the people are full of life. Having lived in other cities you realize that the makeup of the city is the people and the surrounding cast is the hardscape.

Newsletter

Never miss out on arts and entertainment events in Dallas with our FrontRow newsletter.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments