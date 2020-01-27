Another Day in Dallas

Last year, A Day in Dallas brought together people who otherwise may have not stepped foot in the same room, much less talked to one another. We gave them all disposable cameras and had them document a day in their lives. And then we framed their photos and invited them and their loved ones to a celebration of their creations. This year, we thought about having our participants go into other neighborhoods, maybe switch things around a bit. But we were overthinking it. This was about building on an idea: how do we get both sides of Central Expressway together? How do we introduce the Highland Park mom to the South Oak Cliff resident? This year, we asked our participants to tell us about themselves and their lives, and we put their answers on the poster board with their images. The whole purpose is to diversify a room full of Dallasites. We did that, and now it’s time share it with you, here. We hope it helps you learn more about your community. This is, for the second year, A Day in Dallas. — Hance Taplin, founder of the fashion label By Way of Dallas, as told to Matt Goodman.
