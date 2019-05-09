Weekend Round-Up: KAABOO, Byron Nelson, and Mother’s Day

Kid Rock. Lauryn Hill. Alanis Morisette. The Killers. Sting. Black Eyed Peas. This isn’t your old iPod on shuffle, this is a small fraction of the lineup for KAABOO Texas, a new festival coming to AT&T Stadium this weekend. The ambitious concert turned comedy festival, art show, and Vegas-style pool club is going to be something like Arlington has never seen. Whether good or bad, it’s definitely going to be entertaining. It starts Friday and runs through Sunday, with three-day passes coming in at $200, and single-day passes for $99.

If you’re feeling like a concert and not a full-out festival, there are some other good shows to see in Dallas over the next few days. I’d especially recommend Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis–the two R&B artists are coming to Toyota Music Factory on Saturday. The Chromatics are again hosted by Gorilla Vs. Bear at the Granada tonight.

D Magazine is throwing a party on Friday, and I may be biased, but this is one you don’t want to miss. Distilled: A Fine Spirits Event is bringing together great bartenders, distillers, and cocktail lovers for a night of good sips. Read about it here.

That’s not all that’s going down this weekend. The Byron Nelson returned to Trinity Forest Golf Course earlier this week and it’s going through Sunday. There you can catch Tony Romo making his Byron Nelson debut and pro Jordan Spieth returning to the links.

Sunday is also Mother’s Day, and we’ve rounded up special places to eat along with a few fun family activities.

Visit our Things To Do page to see the full schedule for this weekend, including details for the above events. Happy weekending!