Weekend Round-Up: Soluna, Deep Ellum Arts Festival, Water Lanterns, and Yoga

The weather is warming up, and so is Dallas Arts Month. The Soluna International Music and Arts Festival officially begins today and runs through April 28, bringing lots of cool cultural events and artists like Terence Blanchard. (He’s giving a talk at Alamo Drafthouse on Sunday following a screening of Black Panther, which he scored.)

Tomorrow, Deep Ellum Arts Festival takes over the Dallas neighborhood with about 200 artists showing and selling their wares, live music for days, and libations abound.

To the west, the Water Lantern Festival is on Saturday at Panther Island Pavilion (Fort Worth). Tickets to the fest include a lantern and marker to decorate it.

On Saturday, the AT&T Performing Arts Center is hosting its second annual Dallas Yoga & Fitness Festival. The festival has more than 40 fitness and health classes, including family and child-friendly workouts.

Speaking of which, the Dallas Museum of Art has its Family Festival on Sunday. The free event offers opportunities for kids and parents to make and create together.

There are a million other things to do this weekend; find them here.