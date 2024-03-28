Joel Klatt Is Pumped for the UFL

I’m sure you’re aware that the United Football League begins its inaugural season Saturday and that your Arlington Renegades, coached by Bob Stoops, are going to do some football things. The always engaging Joel Klatt will be in the booth with Curt Menefee on the Fox broadcast. He was kind enough to pop on a podcast with us and talk about why he’s so cheap that listens to ads on Spotify. We also talked about why his dad wouldn’t let him play football when he was younger. And, of course, what to look for in the game Saturday. Subscribe with your favorite podcatcher, or listen with the player below.

