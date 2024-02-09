Saturday, February 10, 2024 Feb 10, 2024
Image

Football

This Sunday, Spot These North Texans in the Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast

The Cowboys aren't in the Super Bowl, but Sunday's game will still have some North Texas flavor.
Image
San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. talks to the press before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Gipson played at Dallas’ Kimball High before moving on to the University of Wyoming. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys may not be in the Super Bowl, but there will still be North Texas connections on the sidelines for both Kansas City and San Francisco.

There are, of course, the obvious ones: the Kansas City Chiefs were once the Dallas Texans, as my KC-born husband will frequently point out. Clark Hunt, the Chiefs’ CEO, calls Highland Park home. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is from the Tyler area and once learned at the quarterback camp of North Texas high school coaching legend Todd Dodge.

But we found a handful of players and coaches for both teams with deep North Texas connections.

They include San Francisco safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., who played at Dallas’ Kimball High before moving on to Wyoming. That list also includes Chiefs’ linebacker Nick Bolton, who attended Lone Star High in Frisco. Click on the footballs on the map below to find more connections.

Not all of the appearances by North Texans will come during gameplay. Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith will appear in a commercial for Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Grapevine’s Post Malone is in an ad for Bud Light, and former Cowboy Terrell Owens will be seen in an M&M’s spot with Dan Marino and Bruce Smith as the three “almost champions” who almost went to the Super Bowl. Willie Nelson will team up with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart again to tout BIC’s EZ Reach lighter in a pre-Super Bowl ad.

Super Bowl LVII will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Field. It will air on CBS stations and stream on Paramount+ and CBS apps. A kid-friendly telecast will air on Nickelodeon at the same time.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

