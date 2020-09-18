Game of Homes: Upgrade Edition

Tired of staring at the same four walls? An escape to a new life may be closer than you think.
The pandemic has made us look at our homes differently. In addition to providing a place for us to cook our meals and lay our heads at night, they need to function as offices, gyms, schools, and movie theaters. If they’ve got a pool and a landscaped backyard to make up for the lack of a vacation, all the better. We wondered how hard it would be to improve our standard of living in today’s real estate market, so took a look at a few different options: downsizing, so we could go ahead and buy that Airstream; upsizing, so we could put a little distance between us and the kids; or buying a lake house, since commuting is no longer a problem. We were surprised to discover just how many options there are, and just how quickly they are flying off the shelf. We invite you to dream a little and play along.
Sure, it’s adorable. But this 1941 baby blue bungalow on a 7,143-square-foot lot is destined for the wrecking ball. Nobody’s even bothering to pretend otherwise (or to update the interior).
The finished attic in this 1940 Charles Dilbeck design could be converted to a Zoom room. The covered back patio is perfect for alfresco entertaining.
Award-winning architect Edward Baum came up with this affordable townhome design that is based on a standard city lot and built around a courtyard to maximize natural light.
A tile roof and stone facade offer plenty of curb appeal, while a built-in MosquitoNix system ensures the back deck gets plenty of use.
This exercise in minimalism is made from shipping containers. It’s energy efficient, moisture resistant, and will outlast us all. Bonton Farms and the Buckeye Trail are a bike ride away.
The outdoor add-ons just don’t quit. There is a glassed-in sunroom and trellised patio that run the length of the driveway, and there’s an extensive covered patio for entertaining out back.
This 19th-century Colonial Revival has seven fireplaces with antique mantels, Tiffany-style glass windows, and a saltwater pool. Separate quarters allow for convenient quarantining of guests.
The covered exterior terraces add an extra 2,000 square feet of living space, plus there’s a separate guesthouse, pool, pond, and putting green.
Former Pacers star Jermaine O’Neal built this custom home with a regulation NBA court and two-lane bowling alley in 2012.
You don’t need to go to Big Cedar Lodge when you can bring Big Cedar Lodge to you. The resort-style home includes four en suite bedrooms, all with patio access to the pool.
The equestrian estate on 2.11 acres includes a horse barn, tack room, three fenced pastures, an outdoor arena, and a separate trainer’s residence.
There are six living areas in this English-style home, three of which overlook the back garden and creek, so every family member can have his or her own playroom.
You have to look twice to verify that, no, those aren’t actually mountains on the horizon. They’re suburban rooftops. But who’s going to stop you from pretending?
It’s like a horse ranch in Tuscany, only without the vineyard or olive trees. Just stock up the wine room, and act like the bottles are from your own vines.
Be sure to claim the bookshelf-lined room with the fireplace for your remote office. The kids will be busy in their game room upstairs.
The lake’s iconic lighthouse could be yours. At the bottom of a concrete drive is a two-story boat dock where you can fish to your heart’s content.
A modest front belies a spacious shiplap-clad retreat behind, with vaulted ceilings and unobstructed sunset views from the living room and in-ground pool.
Feel like you’re on safari in this wood-, stone-, and bamboo-clad home in The Highlands gated community, perched on the limestone cliffs of Lake Whitney.
You save a little money with this lemon drop cottage set back from the lake, but it still comes with waterfront access.
The gated community offers privacy, the wraparound deck provides views for days, and the three-stall boathouse ensures plenty of room for toys.
“This was a coming-soon home that I posted to Facebook. It sold in less than 12 hours, even before the yard sign was up. I had two showings in less than four hours. I got two offers, both over the listed price.”
“This home was fully reimagined by an Architectural Digest top 100 designer and had garage space for 11 cars—a collector’s dream.”
“We sold this sight unseen, with only still photos. The buyer still hasn’t seen it due to COVID. They live in California.”
“Some homes ‘check all the boxes’ and this one was a standout from the competition. The home featured a lush 1-acre lot with an entertaining backyard, a functional one-story floor plan with gracious living spaces, and an impressive custom finish-out.”
“We sold this house within one day of announcing it as a new listing. It was a custom-built Robert Elliott home. We had three people waiting to see if the contract fell out.”
“According to the comps, we were expecting the house to be on the market for at least three to six months. But this stunning townhome is steps away from Southlake Town Square. The convenience of walking to restaurants to pick up takeout during the pandemic was icing on the cake.”
“Sellers preferred to not have showings. We had a recent San Francisco relocation friend referral look at this property, and they fell in love with it. The buyers were focusing on Trophy Club but followed our suggestion to preview the home, and they entered into a contract immediately. All parties were thrilled.”
“Despite being only three houses from Central Expressway, this home was completely remodeled and was strategically and properly priced in a densely overpriced market. This, combined with Compass’ Coming Soon premarketing strategies, helped drive us into 10-plus offers within 24 hours of listing.”
“Sold for full price before it went on the market, before it had photos, and before it was actually ready. Took a buyer over when it was a complete mess with painters everywhere and ended up representing both sides. It was the easiest deal I’ve ever done.”
“This home has everything important to a buyer in today’s unique market: a dedicated home office, separate guest quarters, and pool, not to mention an impeccable finish-out and prime location in the heart of the M Streets.”
“We sold quickly during the pandemic due to the exceptional and striking blend of traditional and contemporary elements. Truly outstanding new construction but with the feel of a custom home.”
