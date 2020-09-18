Game of Homes: Upgrade Edition

The pandemic has made us look at our homes differently. In addition to providing a place for us to cook our meals and lay our heads at night, they need to function as offices, gyms, schools, and movie theaters. If they’ve got a pool and a landscaped backyard to make up for the lack of a vacation, all the better. We wondered how hard it would be to improve our standard of living in today’s real estate market, so took a look at a few different options: downsizing, so we could go ahead and buy that Airstream; upsizing, so we could put a little distance between us and the kids; or buying a lake house, since commuting is no longer a problem. We were surprised to discover just how many options there are, and just how quickly they are flying off the shelf. We invite you to dream a little and play along.

