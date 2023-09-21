North Texas Giving Day Prepares For Its Final Sprint

Midnight marks the end of North Texas Giving Day, a one-stop shop for local giving. If you have a cause dear to your heart, there are likely at least two or three organizations you can support in large and small ways.

The largest community-wide giving event in the nation, North Texas Giving Day raised $62.6 million from 94,385 donors last year, which benefited 3,210 nonprofits. Since it began 14 years ago, the day has raised more than $503 million. As of 4:30 p.m., the Communities Foundation of Texas’ signature event has brought in a little over $43 million for 3,176 organizations. It sets a new record for donations every year, and it’s on pace to do so again.

There’s a good chance your neighborhood school has a North Texas Giving Day campaign. (D editor Tim Rogers already hyped up Cistercian, for instance.) There are organizations large and small that support arts education and artists: North Texas Performing Arts, Greater Denton Arts Council, the Black Academy of Arts and Letters. Look at more here.

There are animal rescues, like the Denton Animal Support Foundation ($71,687, which is the second highest earner among small organizations), Dallas Pets Alive ($72,591, with a matching boost), Friends of Dallas Animal Services ($82,963, already above its goal to support our city’s public shelters.) You can see those right here.

There are dozens of organizations that support survivors of domestic violence. There are environmental nonprofits like Greenspace Dallas and its $20,000 goal and Downwinders at Risk, which has a goal of raising $15,000. (Half there!) To Be Like Me, a nonprofit that employs people living with disabilities to help educate the community and encourage compassion, has actually exceeded its goal of $50,000 (but going above and beyond is always appreciated). Others raise money for neighborhood parks, racial equity, and social services.

Special shout out to our friends at the Dallas Free Press, which uses a nonprofit model to improve North Texas journalism. Many of these organizations have secured funding that will match the donations they receive tomorrow, which means your $25, $50, $100 or more will actually double.

Search the thousands of nonprofits here, and have fun finding a new organization to support. You have until 11:59 p.m.

