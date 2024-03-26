Nominations Open: D CEO’s Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards 2024

D CEO and Communities Foundation of Texas are proud to honor nonprofit professionals and organizations making a positive impact in our community, and the corporate businesses and executives who support them, through our 2024 Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards.

Now in its seventh year, the program celebrates the efforts of local nonprofit volunteers and organizations as well as the corporations that provide support through financial donations, executives who volunteer on nonprofit boards, in-kind services, and sponsorships.

The full list of categories is below; detailed descriptions can be found here.

To nominate nonprofit organizations and leaders, click here.

To nominate corporations and business leaders, click here.

All submission must be made by April 11, 2024.

Finalists will be featured in the August issue of D CEO and recognized at a private awards event.

Here are this year’s award categories:

Nonprofit Organizations

Capital One Impact Initiative Award

Innovation in Education

Leadership Excellence

Most Successful Fundraising or Awareness Campaign

Nonprofit Team of the Year

Organization of the Year

Outstanding Innovation

Social Enterprise

Volunteer of the Year

Corporate Citizenship

Collaboration of the Year

Corporate Leadership Excellence

Corporate Partner of the Year

Corporate Social Responsibility

Equity Leadership

In-Kind Services Supporter

Sustainability Leadership

