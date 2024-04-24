Winners Announced: D CEO’s Financial Executive Awards 2024

D CEO revealed the winners of the 2024 Financial Executive Awards at a private event Tuesday night at On the Levee in the Dallas Design District. The program, presented in partnership with the Association for Corporate Growth Dallas-Fort Worth, Financial Executives International, and TXCPA Dallas, celebrates CFOs and other financial players who play critical roles within their companies.

With a turbulent economic landscape in recent years, these leaders have been challenged with discovering new opportunities, thinking outside the box, and facing the realities of an uncertain future.

All finalists are recognized in the May issue of D CEO. Winners are selected by a panel of esteemed industry judges. This year’s panel included: Sharon Adams of Thomas Edwards Group; Jennifer Cuello of EisnerAmper; Ray Estep of Estep Growth Partners; Jay Smith of Jefferson Wells; and Austin Waugh of First Liberty Institute.

Financial Executive Awards 2024 Honorees

Emerging Leader in Finance

Cameron Lessard of Thryv

Cameron Lessard of Thryv played an instrumental role in the company’s first secondary offer and a $700 million refinance to fund a significant international acquisition. Because of that, corporate treasury was added to Lessard’s growing list of responsibilities before being promoted to assistant vice president of investor relations and treasury. After Thyrv went public in 2020, Lessard brought in five top software analysts while creating and expanding relationships with institutional ownership and investors.

Finalists

Kimberly Casarez-Haro of Goodwill North Central Texas

Lane Duncan of Cyber Defense Labs

Landon Timms of AllerVie Health

Outstanding Public Consultant

Chanel Christoff Davis of Davis Davis & Harmon

Davis Davis & Harmon founder and CEO Chanel Christoff Davis leads the largest woman- and minority-owned practice in its field since founding the firm in 2001. Bringing her expertise in audit defense and sales tax fund recovery to the table has helped recover more than $100 million annually for the firm’s clients. Beyond the work done in the office, Davis hosts the ‘Follow The Leader’ podcast where she shares her expertise and experiences to help mentor the next generation of women entrepreneurs.

Finalists

Mark Brown of VIP Management Consulting

Matthew Edwards of VIP Management Consulting

Outstanding Public Accountant

Jennifer Norris of Saville CPAs & Advisors

Recently named partner at Saville CPAs & Advisors, Jennifer Norris joined the firm in 2019 after it merged with B&J Financial Services. Today she serves as the CFO in Client Accounting Services. Norris has helped grow the CAS 2.0 model at Saville and handled strategic planning, cash management, and daily accounting services.

Finalists

John Baines of John E. Baines

Alyssa G. Martin of Weaver

Michael Nesta of KPMG

Outstanding Internal Auditor

Vic Summers of Parkland Health

With over 35 years of tenure, Vic Summers serves as the senior vice president and CAE Internal Audit Services. With plans to retire later this year, his contributions to risk management and direct oversight of the audit team has helped grow Parkland Health.

Finalists

Danielle Okland of Texas Capital

Saumil Patel of Globe Life

John Wauson of Weaver

Outstanding Innovator in Finance

Daniel S. Hoverman of Texas Capital

As the head of corporate and investment banking for Texas Capital, Daniel Hoverman helped the firm land multiple groundbreaking transactions, including launching its ETF and funds management business. With over 20 years of legal and financial experience, Hoverman has led the investment banking team to trade $70 billion in securities, close $3.5 billion in sell-side M&A advisory transactions, and underwrite $2.3 billion in securities.

Finalists

David Bornowski of YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas

Rory McCrady of JPS Health Network

Outstanding Public Service

Mehran Assadi of National Life Group

Chairman, CEO, and president of National Life Group Mehran Assadi, who has held the post since 2009, oversaw the charitable foundation’s fundraiser that saw it raise over $70,000 for Parkland Health’s pediatric behavioral health program with its “Do Good Fest” in 2023. National Life brought in over $817,000 across 525 charities in 2023.

Finalists

Meg Campbell, Formerly of TXCPA-Dallas

Eric Holleman of Conexus SG

Kathryn Loo of Private Directors Association Dallas-Fort Worth

Outstanding CAO, Controller or Treasurer: Private Company

Angela Monschke Hutson of Baylor Scott & White

With 30 years of tenure with Baylor Scott & White, Angela Monschke Hutson serves as the chief accounting officer and senior vice president. Over the last 18 months, she has led three new teams and led the redesign of BSWH’s tax operating model to increase scalability and efficiency. Hutson’s expertise was at the forefront during the execution of a $500 million bond offering while also mangining audits for 15 system entities and joint ventures.

Finalists

Christy Philen of MCR Hotels

Outstanding CAO, Controller or Treasurer: Public Company

Sandra Schneider of ZimVie

Sandra Schneider was recruited to her current role as chief accounting officer with ZimVie by a former supervisor where she established all reporting for a large spin-off. Following that spin-off in 2022, Schneider zeroed in on her new goals for 2023 that included improving analytics and evaluating technology solutions.

Finalists

Travis Stricker of Primoris Services

Most Innovative Finance Team: Private

The State Fair of Texas Accounting and Finance Team

Under the direction of CFO Lindsay Clark, the accounting and finance team for the State Fair of Texas completely overhauled the department’s procedures over the last 18 months that saw an improvement in decision making with more transparency in reporting, purchasing, and budget management. As a result, the streamlined operations have reduced month-end close time from 20 days to five days, freeing up more time for strategic initiative planning.

Most Innovative Finance Team: Public Company

AT&T Finance Team

The AT&T Finance Team led by CFO Pascal Desroches has leaned into artificial intelligence in everyday operations, thus making improvements in coding and simplifying balance sheets. Their work helped achieve a $6 billion cost transformation target, with $2 billion more in cost savings expected by 2026. The finance team’s efforts in finding solutions to help the company invest heavily in 5G and fiber, in turn growing the business.

Outstanding CFO: Small Private Company

Dinesh Parbhoo of ILE Homes

ILE Homes CFO Dinesh Parbhoo has helped lead the charge in implementing efficient systems and improving communication with third-party vendors. Because of that, Parbhoo’s colleagues have looked to him and the company’s finance team to deliver accurate and timely feedback on operations to improve turnover, manage expenses, and improve margins. Over the course of his tenure, ILE Homes saw margins improve 616 percent in 2021 and 170 percent in 2022.

Finalists

Marla Beckham of Cyber Defense Labs

Irma Gonzalez of LERMA/ Agency

Sohail Hamirani of Mohr Partners

David Stark of OpTic Gaming

Outstanding CFO: Midsize Private Company

Andrea Hulcy of Tolleson Wealth Management

After joining Tolleson Wealth Management four years ago, CFO Andrea Hulcy has implemented cloud-based ERP accounting and financial reporting, as well as a robust management reporting system that provides key financial historical and forecast data to senior leadership. Over the course of Hulcy’s tenure, revenue has ballooned around 40 percent while assets have grown even further by 86 percent.

Finalists

Jimmy Dockal of SRS Real Estate Partners

Jeff Jones of Twisted X Global Brands

Keegan Smith of Bright Realty

Brandon Standifird of U.S. Energy Development

Outstanding CFO: Nonprofit Organization

Jennifer Mitzner of Baylor Scott & White Health

Despite working through a multitude of challenges in the healthcare sector, Baylor Scott & White CFO and Executive Vice President Jennifer Mitzner was able to initiate a $2 billion capital plan to revitalize infrastructure, expand care access, and strengthen community presence in the state. Beyond that, Mitzner secured a $500 million line of credit to support the organization’s growth, leading to an expanded role to include executive responsibility for the system’s health plan and value-based care organization.

Finalists

Lindsay Clark of State Fair of Texas

Beth Edwards of Texas Trees Foundation

Amber E. Kinney of Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Larry W. McCoy of Klyde Warren Park

Anne Woods of Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Outstanding CFO: Large Private Company

Henry Moomaw of U.S. Oral Surgery Management

Henry Moomaw had several sizeable achievements in 2023 as CFO for U.S. Oral Surgery Management. Namely, Moomaw secured a $125 million credit facility roughly 18 months ago before securing an additional $150 million from its current lenders to close out 2023. Because of those advancements, the company has become the largest and fastest growing network of oral maxilofical surgeons in the U.S. In three years’ time, Moomaw oversaw revenue growth from $150 million in 2020 to $475 million in 2023.

Finalists

Jared Day of Compass Datacenters

Rudy Gonzalez of Ansira

Erik Laney of Santander Consumer USA

Elizabeth Reich of Dallas Area Rapid Transit

Outstanding CFO: Large Company

Anand Govind of o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions CFO Anand Govind shifted his focus to driving a culture built upon efficiency and disciplined capital employment to run the business effectively while maintaining strong growth trajectory. Govind started with a three-person finance team that has now morphed into 60 members located around the world while growing revenue 10 times over in the last four years. Govind’s capital deployment helped o9 Solutions grow its’ employee base to over 2,500 across 17 countries and increase ARR 47 percent year-over-year.

Finalists

Dylan Bramhall of Energy Transfer

Jackson Hildebrand of MB2 Dental

Austin Robertson of Rogers-O’Brian Construction

Excellence in Corporate Governance Award “Constantine ‘Connie’ Konstans Award”

Mahesh Shetty of ILE Homes

Mahesh Shetty, the founder and CEO of ILE Home and founder of the University of Texas at Dallas’ Institute for Excellence in Corporate Governance, was a unanimous selection for the “Constantine ‘Connie’ Konstans Award.” Prior to founding ILE Homes, Shetty helped Encore Enterprises grow its assets by 1,000 percent over eight years, completing $1.5 billion in transactions. Shetty started ILE Homes to help individuals, families, trusts, institutions, and public and private funds invest in residential real estate. Within a few years, the company had executed about $3 billion in transactions involving over 6,500 homes. Shetty is also active in industry and community organizations, holding leadership positions from Financial Executives International and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to the U.S. Chamber India Chamber of Commerce.

