Monday, April 15, 2024 Apr 15, 2024
76° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
D CEO Award Programs

Deadline Extended: D CEO’s Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards 2024

Categories include Outstanding Innovation, Social Enterprise, Volunteer of the Year, Nonprofit Team of the Year, Corporate Leadership Excellence, and more. Get your nominations in by April 19.
By |
Image

D CEO and Communities Foundation of Texas are proud to honor nonprofit professionals and organizations making a positive impact in our community, and the corporate businesses and executives who support them, through our 2024 Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards.

Now in its seventh year, the program celebrates the efforts of local nonprofit volunteers and organizations as well as the corporations that provide support through financial donations, executives who volunteer on nonprofit boards, in-kind services, and sponsorships.

The deadline for making nominations is this coming Friday, April 19.

The full list of categories is below; detailed descriptions can be found here.

To nominate nonprofit organizations and leaders, click here. To nominate corporations and business leaders, click here.

Finalists will be featured in the August issue of D CEO and recognized at a private awards event.

Here are this year’s award categories:

Nonprofit Organizations

  • Capital One Impact Initiative Award
  • Innovation in Education
  • Leadership Excellence
  • Most Successful Fundraising or Awareness Campaign
  • Nonprofit Team of the Year
  • Organization of the Year
  • Outstanding Innovation
  • Social Enterprise
  • Volunteer of the Year

Corporate Citizenship

  • Collaboration of the Year
  • Corporate Leadership Excellence
  • Corporate Partner of the Year
  • Corporate Social Responsibility
  • Equity Leadership
  • In-Kind Services Supporter
  • Sustainability Leadership

Author

D CEO Staff

D CEO Staff

View Profile

Related Articles

Image
Dallas 500

Who Should Be In D CEO’s 10th Annual Dallas 500?

It's the ultimate power list of North Texas business leaders. The deadline to suggest local executives for inclusion is June 14.
By
Image
D CEO Award Programs

Nominations Open: D CEO’s Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards 2024

Bolstered by deep corporate support, Dallas-Fort Worth is home to one of the most powerful nonprofit communities in the nation. Nominations close April 11.
By
Image
Commercial Real Estate

Winners Revealed: D CEO’s 2024 Commercial Real Estate Awards

Other markets can sit on the sidelines. Dallas creates its own destiny. And here, commercial real estate continues to perform. Take a look at the projects, transactions, and industry professionals leading the way.
By and
Advertisement