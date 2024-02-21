Shop Vintage Home Goods on These Dallas-based Instagram Accounts

There is a new energy around vintage shopping. Proof is in the sell-out crowds at Round Top, influencers’ “come with me to the thrift store” videos, and Facebook furniture flips. But sifting through dusty antique malls can be daunting; no one wants to be the literal bull in the china shop.

But we come bearing good news: The world of vintage shopping has transformed from your grandma’s garage sale to Instagram accounts with thousands of followers waiting to snatch up the best deals. To help you find your next sideboard, here are our favorite local accounts for unique throwback treasures. Pro-tip: Turn on post notifications—items tend to go fast!

Context Vintage

@contextvintage

Established in 2008 by Mila Goldman Moore, Context Vintage offers casually luxurious vintage with a little quirk. The trained architect specializes in finding rare, high-end pieces that each come with their own story. You can learn more about her story in this recent podcast episode from Sistain, a Denver-based home goods store.

Cycle Etc. Vintage

@cycleetc

While most vintage sellers specialize in one arena, Kaleigh Bergstrom sources everything from clothes to furniture and home accessories. In 2023, D Home named Bergstrom “Best IG and IRL Vintage Seller” in our annual Best of Big D awards. You can shop her finds on instagram or at one of several local partner shops, like LulaB’s and the Forestwood Antique Mall.

Dallas Classic Finds

@dallasclassicfinds

Located in Lake Highlands, Dallas Classic Finds collects and sells all things vintage with a few miscellaneous items in between. “Our goal is to find pieces that we could see someone falling in love with while also being reasonably priced,” founder Liz Molina told D Magazine in 2020.

The Eclectic Den Dallas

@theeclecticdendallas

Founded in 2016, the husband-and-wife team behind The Eclectic Den offers “slow vintage” for you and your home. Named “Best Insta Vintage” in 2019’s Best of Big D, this account is your go-to for all things mid-century mod. And if Instagram shopping isn’t your thing, they also have a website.

Fort WORTH the Wait

@fortworththewait

Fort WORTH the Wait is a seeker of decor and lover of all things eclectic, both vintage and new. The account features a charming mix of decor finds and family. If you prefer in-person shopping (and measuring), find their booth at The Mercantile antique mall in Fort Worth. 7200 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

Krisen Home

@krisenhome

Since 2016, Krisen Home has been a resource for furniture made from the 1950s to the 1990s. While she hasn’t been sharing at the same pace as years past, owner Lindsey Overton is planning to add home styling services to her repertoire in the near future.

Scooped in Dallas

@scoopedindallas

In 2022, two sisters were on the hunt for CorningWare, vintage glass ceramic cookware, and visited an estate sale. Since then, they’ve grown their Instagram shop to 8,000-plus followers, selling all things vintage, from side tables to oil paintings to candlestick holders. Remember: if you see the ice cream cone emoji, that item has been “scooped.”

Shop Vintage Dallas

@shopvintagedallas

Owner Leslie Thorn launched Shop Vintage Dallas in 2015. Here, you can find a solid mix of mid-century, art deco, Danish modern, post-modern decor, and more. Thorn also sources an intriguing range of mixed-material and unconventional art pieces.

Table Heirloom

@tableheirloom

Incomplete china sets can be the bane of your butler’s pantry. But for Beth Pollok, it’s the start of something new. She mixes and matches porcelain and bone china plates, chargers, tea cups, and more to craft fresh and colorful dinner services. You can shop her collections on Instagram, or join her nearly 12,000-member Facebook group.

Wrecking Ball Collective

@wreckingballcollective

Wrecking Ball Collective focuses on vintage furniture and small home decor pieces, like brass figurines, art prints, and needlepoint. This Jess Jamison-run Instagram shop lists new items weekly, and she keeps available stock on both her website and on Chairish.

