Leading Off (4/24/24)

Mavs Beat Clippers. It was a nail-biter, but the Mavs pulled it out 96-93. (Paul George hit a meaningless buzzer beater, so really it was 96-90.) Here’s the poorly written lede from the game recap story in the Los Angeles Times: “They finally are whole, the return of Kawhi Leonard from right knee inflammation that kept the Clippers’ best player out for 23 days making them complete. But for the Clippers to defeat the Dallas Mavericks again in a Western Conference playoff series, Leonard was going to need his teammates to carry most of the weight until he gets his game and physical condition back to the high level he’s accustomed to. They could not.” And here are the dangly earrings that Kyrie wore to the press conference after the game.

War Protest at UTD. About 100 students staged a sit-in outside the university president’s office. They want the school to divest itself of investments in the companies making the materiel being used against Palestinians.

Foxtrot Markets Close Suddenly. The nationwide company closed all four of its Dallas locations without warning. Not sure where we’ll get coffee now.

