Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Apr 24, 2024
67° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

Leading Off (4/24/24)

Cloudy today with a high of 80 and chances of playoffs-induced sleepiness
By |

Mavs Beat Clippers. It was a nail-biter, but the Mavs pulled it out 96-93. (Paul George hit a meaningless buzzer beater, so really it was 96-90.) Here’s the poorly written lede from the game recap story in the Los Angeles Times: “They finally are whole, the return of Kawhi Leonard from right knee inflammation that kept the Clippers’ best player out for 23 days making them complete. But for the Clippers to defeat the Dallas Mavericks again in a Western Conference playoff series, Leonard was going to need his teammates to carry most of the weight until he gets his game and physical condition back to the high level he’s accustomed to. They could not.” And here are the dangly earrings that Kyrie wore to the press conference after the game.

War Protest at UTD. About 100 students staged a sit-in outside the university president’s office. They want the school to divest itself of investments in the companies making the materiel being used against Palestinians.

Foxtrot Markets Close Suddenly. The nationwide company closed all four of its Dallas locations without warning. Not sure where we’ll get coffee now.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Local News

A Voter’s Guide to the 2024 Bond Package

From street repairs to new parks and libraries, housing, and public safety, here's what you need to know before voting in this year's $1.25 billion bond election.
By and
Local News

Leading Off (4/23/24)

Rough start for your Dallas Stars.
By
Image
Local News

Early Voting for May Elections Starts Today. Here’s What You Need to Know.

May's ballot will have 10 bond propositions, Dallas Central Appraisal District board members, and likely Dallas ISD and Dallas College board members. But will anyone vote?
By
Advertisement