Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Apr 2, 2024
60° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

Leading Off (4/2/24)

Windy today, with a high of 68 and chances of discontent
By |

Josh Jung Suffers Fracture. Last night, Jung hit a three-run homer as the Rangers beat the Rays 9-3, but in the ninth inning, a pitch hit him in the right wrist, adding another to a series of injuries to the third baseman. After the game, he was too bummed out to even talk about it. Here’s the video.

Rashee Rice Retains State Sen. Royce West. Rice is the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver (and former SMU player) who is connected—gotta be careful with the word choice—to a vehicle that was involved in a six-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Central Expressway over the weekend. West said in a statement: “Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.”

Keep Tabs on Eclipse Day Weather. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth hasn’t yet issued their daily update, but here’s what they said yesterday: “The forecast for Eclipse Day continues to be cloudy, however, not all hope is lost! There is still a medium chance of partial visibility across parts of North and Central Texas.”

Fairmont Hotel Has a New Chief Happiness Officer. It’s an 8-month-old dog named Bondi who hangs out in the lobby.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Local News

In a Visit to Bonton Farms, Sen. John Cornyn Sees an Example of Post-Prison Success

The key to keeping former inmates out of prison in the future goes beyond just job placement. A legislative push federally could see more money going to programs that prove their success.
Local News

Leading Off (4/1/24)

Happy birthday, Isaac.
Local News

Leading Off (3/29/24)

Looks like we have a beautiful Easter weekend ahead.
Advertisement