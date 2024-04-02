Leading Off (4/2/24)

Josh Jung Suffers Fracture. Last night, Jung hit a three-run homer as the Rangers beat the Rays 9-3, but in the ninth inning, a pitch hit him in the right wrist, adding another to a series of injuries to the third baseman. After the game, he was too bummed out to even talk about it. Here’s the video.

Rashee Rice Retains State Sen. Royce West. Rice is the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver (and former SMU player) who is connected—gotta be careful with the word choice—to a vehicle that was involved in a six-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Central Expressway over the weekend. West said in a statement: “Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.”

Keep Tabs on Eclipse Day Weather. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth hasn’t yet issued their daily update, but here’s what they said yesterday: “The forecast for Eclipse Day continues to be cloudy, however, not all hope is lost! There is still a medium chance of partial visibility across parts of North and Central Texas.”

Fairmont Hotel Has a New Chief Happiness Officer. It’s an 8-month-old dog named Bondi who hangs out in the lobby.

