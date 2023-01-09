Leading Off (1/9/23)

TCU Takes On Georgia For the National Championship Tonight. My nephew is a senior at TCU. (Hey Jonah!) He mostly grew up just outside of Boston, and so, in his relatively brief sports fandom, he has seen championships in football, basketball, baseball, and hockey, and probably even willed Texas Tech into the final of the NCAA Tournament a couple years ago (his parents both went to Tech). All of which is to say, I would not count out the Frogs tonight in L.A.

Cowboys Finish the Regular Season. It started off poorly, with Brian Anger’s mishandled punt, and never got any better really. The low point for me was when Dak Prescott only missed throwing an interception because his throw was actually too bad to be intercepted, then ran it back, threw it to the exact same spot, and this time got enough on it for a pick-six. Mike has more over at StrongSide. The Cowboys face off against Tom Brady and the Bucs next week in the wild card round.

Cartel Leader Allegedly Behind Southlake Murder Is Arrested. The Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a tweet that Jose Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, aka “El Gato,” had been arrested in Mexico City. More details should be released today. El Gato is said to have ordered the killing of Juan Jesus Guerrero-Chapa, the Mexican defense attorney who was shot in Southlake Town Square in 2013.

