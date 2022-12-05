Tuesday, December 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022
Music

Watch Old 97’s Play With Kevin Bacon on Tonight Show

Everyone gets a scarf!
If it hasn’t yet trickled across your socials, here’s a clip of the Old 97’s playing Friday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Rhett Miller’s hair looks great. Bacon looks amazing for 54, much less his actual age, which is 64. Good stuff all around. I also recommend The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+. Here’s Ken Bethea talking about how the band wound up with a role in that. Enjoy.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

