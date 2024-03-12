Two New Dallas Music Videos for Your Ears (and Eyes)

First up, we’ve got Beekeeper Spaceman, the chillwave band fronted by SMU English prof Greg Brownderville, native of Pumpkin Bend, Arkansas. “Pour the Night” was filmed on Super 8 at the Texas State Fair. KXT needs to be playing this tune, if they aren’t already:

Next up we’ve got “Peace of Mind,” by Sunrise Academy, an effort from Julian Sol Jordan, who is the son of Jessica Jordan from the Polyphonic Spree, and Josh David Jordan, director of the movie This World Won’t Break. The video was filmed at White Rock Lake.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.