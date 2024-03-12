Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Mar 12, 2024
72° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Music

Two New Dallas Music Videos for Your Ears (and Eyes)

Beekeeper Spaceman and Sunrise Academy will rock your world (gently).
By |
Image
"Peace of Mind" (left, from Sunrise Academy) and "Pour the Night" (Beekeeper Spaceman)

First up, we’ve got Beekeeper Spaceman, the chillwave band fronted by SMU English prof Greg Brownderville, native of Pumpkin Bend, Arkansas. “Pour the Night” was filmed on Super 8 at the Texas State Fair. KXT needs to be playing this tune, if they aren’t already:

Next up we’ve got “Peace of Mind,” by Sunrise Academy, an effort from Julian Sol Jordan, who is the son of Jessica Jordan from the Polyphonic Spree, and Josh David Jordan, director of the movie This World Won’t Break. The video was filmed at White Rock Lake.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Business

Global Music Star Steve Aoki Acquires Dallas Record Grading Startup Tuned In Grading  

After an Instagram direct message sparked the deal, Aoki’s Audio Media Grading bought the startup co-founded by Rogers Healy, Jeff ‘Skin’ Wade, and others.
Image
Music

Defunct Local Magapaper Makes Cameo in Old 97’s Video

"Where the Road Goes" is a look back at the band's 30 years.
Image
Music

Allow Skylark Soul Co. to Reintroduce Itself

Talking to the label's co-founder Jeff "Skin" Wade about its grand re-opening and his new project with bassist Danny Balis (and a handful of hip-hop greats).
Advertisement