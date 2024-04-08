Monday, April 8, 2024 Apr 8, 2024
66° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Music

Joshua Ray Walker Made an Eclipse Soundtrack

If you can't see the thing, you can at least listen.
By |
Image

Josh says he had a dream that he performed this song at Flag Pole Hill for the eclipse, and right at totality the sun exploded. Maybe he’s warlock who can see the future. Hard to say.

Anyway, he says producer John Pedigo helped him record it. Start this track at exactly 1:40 p.m., right as the edibles kick in, and the song will synchronize with the end of the world. Remember to wear your ISO 12312-2 eclipse glasses just in case the sun actually does explode.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Music

Two New Dallas Music Videos for Your Ears (and Eyes)

Beekeeper Spaceman and Sunrise Academy will rock your world (gently).
Image
Business

Global Music Star Steve Aoki Acquires Dallas Record Grading Startup Tuned In Grading  

After an Instagram direct message sparked the deal, Aoki’s Audio Media Grading bought the startup co-founded by Rogers Healy, Jeff ‘Skin’ Wade, and others.
Image
Music

Defunct Local Magapaper Makes Cameo in Old 97’s Video

"Where the Road Goes" is a look back at the band's 30 years.
Advertisement