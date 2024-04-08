Joshua Ray Walker Made an Eclipse Soundtrack

Josh says he had a dream that he performed this song at Flag Pole Hill for the eclipse, and right at totality the sun exploded. Maybe he’s warlock who can see the future. Hard to say.

Anyway, he says producer John Pedigo helped him record it. Start this track at exactly 1:40 p.m., right as the edibles kick in, and the song will synchronize with the end of the world. Remember to wear your ISO 12312-2 eclipse glasses just in case the sun actually does explode.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.