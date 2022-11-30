Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022
41° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Podcasts

New Podcast: Ken Bethea of the Old 97’s Talks Becoming a Movie Star

The Old 97’s guitarist is now in Guardians of the Galaxy, but he’s not the type to big-time us.
By |
Old 97s christmas special
That’s Ken on the left. Disney

This one’s for the Dallas music nerds, the ones who recognize Shibboleth from beyond EarBurner’s theme music. The folks who might know how the Old 97’s got together when they were all living in the Marquita Court Apartments in Lower Greenville. (The one whose roof recently collapsed.)

Ken Bethea is the guitarist for the band, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. But he’s making his second appearance on EarBurner for a different reason. He’s now a movie star. Sort of. The whole band is, even though Rhett Miller is the only one with a speaking part.

The Old 97’s are in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which premiered Friday on Disney+.

Ken wrote about the experience in our December issue, and you should absolutely read it, but he goes deeper in the podcast: about his relationship with Guardians director James Gunn, how this experience was different than the role the band played in 2006’s The Breakup, and how he spends one day a week working behind the register at a board game shop in Bishop Arts. It’s a good chat. Plus, hear his exclusive reaction to the roof caving in on his old apartment complex, the one that helped spur the creation of Dallas’ finest rock band.

Listen after the jump.  

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

View Profile
Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…

Related Articles

The Doc
Podcasts

New EarBurner Podcast: The D.O.C. Opens Up About His Life and His Hopes for Dallas

One of the most important artists in hip-hop history is a Dallasite. He’s found God, plans to launch Death Row South, and is ready to share his life story in a new documentary. And this podcast.
Image
Movies

How a Dallas Filmmaker Turned a Lovelorn Goose Into a Movie Star

Cheryl Allison’s documentary Honk will have its world premiere this week at the Angelika Film Center.
By Todd Jorgenson
Image
Podcasts

New EarBurner Podcast: Alex Macon Talks D’s First Daily Newsletter

We’re launching something exciting.