Thursday, September 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022
Photography

Photo Dump (9/21/22)

Been walking more than photographing lately.
Sometimes I walk a mile and take a dozen photos. Sometimes I walk a dozen miles and take one photo. This weekend was more of the latter than the former. I walked 17 miles on Saturday—“why?” is sort of the why—and I think I took one photo of the dam at White Rock and that was about it. I was connected with my surroundings, but I didn’t really feel the need to document. Or maybe I just didn’t see anything worth storing anywhere other than my brain. It happens. It can be better when it does.

Photo time.

Image

I love parking garages as a subject and also as a way to shoot other things, get a bit of height, a new perspective. We work on the 21st floor of a downtown office building, so we get to see a lot of buildings straight on instead of looking up. This is one I would love to print and print big.
A Pedestrian’s Continuing History of Dallas, Pt. 10

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

