Photo Dump (9/14/22)

To the left of this photo were two of the 2,543 (est.) cranes I saw on this jaunt around White Rock Lake. I grabbed a pic of them as well, but for whatever reason I can’t take a good photo of a bird to save my life. It would be weird if that were a life-and-death situation, admittedly. I think it has something to do with my long-running feud with the entire avian community, going back to that first owl attack a number of years ago. The amount of times I have been swooped down upon since then is staggering. Don’t ask me to talk about it unless you’re sitting down!