Photo Dump (9/14/22)

On Saturday, what I had intended to be a fairly long walk turned into a long long walk, and then I went even further once I realized I was close enough to make it a full half marathon. (The final distance ended up being 13.5 miles.) I don’t really have a point to that story. It’s not even a story. It’s just kind of a brag. I walked 13.5 miles. That’s it.
OK, photo time!
Author
Zac CrainView Profile
Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…