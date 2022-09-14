Thursday, September 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022
Photo Dump (9/14/22)

It's not fall yet, but the light is getting there.
By |
Image

On Saturday, what I had intended to be a fairly long walk turned into a long long walk, and then I went even further once I realized I was close enough to make it a full half marathon. (The final distance ended up being 13.5 miles.) I don’t really have a point to that story. It’s not even a story. It’s just kind of a brag. I walked 13.5 miles. That’s it.

OK, photo time!

To the left of this photo were two of the 2,543 (est.) cranes I saw on this jaunt around White Rock Lake. I grabbed a pic of them as well, but for whatever reason I can’t take a good photo of a bird to save my life. It would be weird if that were a life-and-death situation, admittedly. I think it has something to do with my long-running feud with the entire avian community, going back to that first owl attack a number of years ago. The amount of times I have been swooped down upon since then is staggering. Don’t ask me to talk about it unless you’re sitting down!
A Pedestrian’s Continuing History of Dallas, Pt. 9

