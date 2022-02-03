Leading Off (2/3/22)

Winter Storm. A storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. A mix of sleet and snow is still falling, and ice will make it tough to travel. The precipitation will stop later today, but the temperature won’t rise above 25 degrees. Schools are closed. DART is stopping rail service through Sunday.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia Starts Second Full Year on the Job. The DMN has a timeline of Year One.

Mavericks Lose 120-114 to Oklahoma City. Luka Doncic had 40 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists, but the Thunder beat Dallas in overtime.