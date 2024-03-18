Monday, March 18, 2024 Mar 18, 2024
50° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Leading Off

Leading Off (3/18/24)

Time for the montage to start.
By |

Mavs Take Down Denver on Ridiculous Kyrie Irving Left-Handed Hook Shot. Here it is from every angle. Irving said after that he thought he’d gotten closer, but it was officially 20.1 feet, a distance from which many people couldn’t hit a regular shot in five tries. They were in position to win on that shot thanks to a game-tying three by Luka Doncic, after the defending-champion Nuggets came back from down 13 in the fourth. Big W for your boys—they are almost out of the play-in stage in the volatile Western Conference now.

Stars Unveil Mike Modano Statue. It’s by the same studio that made the Dirk Nowitzki statue and, yes, it features his jersey flapping behind him as the Stars legend speeds up the ice.

Cooler Weather to Begin This Week. Cool as in temperature not as in temperament, although you can layer when it’s in the 50s, so that, too, kinda.

Mega Millions Jackpot Is Sixth Largest. That would be $875 million, with a cash value of around $413.5 million. Drawing is Tuesday. If I win, I’m gonna buy a boat. And then sink it, because I don’t like boats.

Author

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

View Profile
Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

Related Articles

Image
Dallas History

D Magazine’s 50 Greatest Stories: The Tragic End of Architect George Dahl’s Life

Architect George Dahl helped build Dallas. But his final years were marked by turmoil and a legal fight with his family.
Image
Business Briefs

Blackstone Provides Aligned Data Centers with $600 Million Credit Facility

Plus: Dallas startup Tango continues streak of acquisitions and Q Companies launches water usage data app.
Image
Local News

The Depressing Reality About Dallas in the New U.S. Census Numbers

While 8.1 million people now live in North Texas, people continue to flee Dallas County.
Advertisement