Leading Off (9/25/23)

Cowboys Lose. Rough one, buddy. This game felt like it was in trouble from—well, I wanted to say the beginning, but it probably got wobbly even earlier, when it was clear most of the starting offensive line was going to be watching the game in XXXL streetwear. A lot of penalties, bad run defense, a Dak Prescott pick, playing down to the competition—heavy last season vibes in a 28-16 loss to the previously winless Cardinals. More from the StrongSide gang all week.

Wings Lose. Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson had 34 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals, and 1 assist in a semifinals-opening win. The Wings cut it to two just after the half, but Wilson was too much. She might remain too much.

Rangers Win. After bagging a huge sweep against the Mariners, Your First Place Texas Rangers now have a 2.5-game lead in the AL West in this roller coaster of a season. Gonna tread carefully here because whenever I start paying attention I inadvertently kick the team in the jeans.

Body Found at Tenison Park Golf Course. The unidentified man was found Sunday afternoon near the tee box of the second hole. So far it has been called an “unexplained death” by authorities.

Triple Digits Give Way to Thunderstorms. Another record-setting hot one turned into a downpour. We have reached the will-they-or-won’t-they stage of Texas weather, where it can’t decide if it is summer, fall, or a secret third thing.

