Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Music

Joshua Ray Walker on The Tonight Show Tonight

People still watch TV, right?
Photo by Elizabeth Lavin

If you’re not up to speed on Joshua Ray Walker, son of East Dallas, read this 2019 story, in which Amy McCarthy said he was headed for his big break, and then read this 2021 story, in which Jonny Auping described his Granada album-release show as a victory lap. Then, after you’re up to speed, make plans to stream The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, um, tonight. Walker will perform.

Check back in here on FrontBurner tomorrow. Matt Goodman tells me he plans to write 1,000 words about the performance.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

