Leading Off (1/27/22)

Dallas Passes Ordinance Closing Strip Clubs at 2 a.m. The City That Is Home In Bed Early And Gets Its Full Eight Hours Every Night, Thank You Very Much, now faces a lawsuit from several of the affected businesses, whose attorneys argue the new rules are unconstitutional. Workers from some of the 18 topless or fully nude strip clubs previously licensed to stay open past 2 a.m. were at City Hall to protest the new ordinance, saying it endangered their livelihoods. A few council members put on a show for the crowd or questioned how quickly the ordinance went from concept to application—the police department began pushing this to the City Council in December, saying it would cut back on late-night crime—but the rules were approved unanimously.

Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser Plans To Retire. She joins the other 100 (not an exact number) area superintendents to decide in the last several months that (I’m speculating) they’ve already heard enough screaming about masks and critical race theory to last them a lifetime.

Man Charged With Selling Gun to Colleyville Hostage Taker. Federal authorities say that Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams, 32, met Malik Faisal Akram at a South Dallas intersection and sold him a gun days before Akram, who was later killed by law enforcement, took four hostages at a synagogue in Colleyville.