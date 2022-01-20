Leading Off (1/20/22)

Cold. An “arctic front” will keep us chilly through the weekend.

COVID. Grapevine-Colleyville, Richardson, and Mansfield were among the North Texas school districts that closed campuses as COVID-related teacher shortages and case counts mounted, with the area setting a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday (before the numbers ticked back down Wednesday). Dallas County reported its 500,00th case in two years.

Cowboys. Troy Aikman joined the well-deserved pile-on, calling out Dallas’ game plan and noting that football is “not that difficult.”

Court. (Like a Basketball Court. I Don’t Know.) Luka Doncic scored 41 points and the Mavericks beat the Raptors 102-98 and, actually, being a Dallas sports fan is really great.