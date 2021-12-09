Leading Off (12/9/21)

It’s Hot. We might hit record high temperatures. The previous record high for today, of 79 degrees, was set last year.

Keller Man Arrested After Making Facebook Posts About Drinking Beer at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Thomas Paul Conover, 53, shared selfies and videos showing him inside the Capitol during the riot in January. “I don’t always storm the Capitol of the United States of America, but when I do, I prefer Coors Light,” he said in one video. He was arrested Wednesday.

Man gets 6-Year Prison Sentence for Killing Dogs. A video recording showed the man dumping and—off-camera—apparently killing two dogs near Dowdy Ferry Road in southern Dallas.

Stars Lose to Las Vegas, 5-4. 😢

Mavericks Win Over Memphis, 104-96. 😀