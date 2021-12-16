Leading Off (12/16/21)

Dallas Police Officers Could Be Held Liable in 2016 Death. A federal appeals court reversed an earlier decision in an excessive force lawsuit against the officers who handcuffed and held Tony Timpa down to the ground while he asked for help. Timpa suffered “sudden cardiac death due to the toxic effects of cocaine and physiological stress associated with physical restraint,” according to court records. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says Timpa’s family has a right to sue. District Attorney John Creuzot declined to pursue criminal charges against the officers in 2019.

The City Already Took Down That Neat Squid-Headed Statue That Temporarily Replaced the Confederate Memorial Downtown. Dallas: No Fun At All.

Mavericks Lose to Lakers 107-104. Leaving the real analysis to the pros here, but this one was a bummer.

Former President Donald Trump Visiting Dallas. He’ll attend services Sunday morning at First Baptist Dallas before a tour stop with Bill O’Reilly at American Airlines Center.