State Rep. Jasmine Crockett Earns Eddie Bernice Johnson’s Endorsement for Her U.S. House Seat

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, today announced her candidacy for the congressional seat long held by U.S. Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson, who is retiring when her term is up next year. Crockett’s off to a strong start with what will probably be the race’s most consequential endorsement.

“A vibrant congressional district like TX-30 needs a representative in Washington with high energy, a passion to fight for us, shrewd intelligence, leadership, and an incessant drive,” Johnson said in a statement. “After proudly serving the city of Dallas and Southern sector for 30 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, I firmly believe that Texas State Representative Jasmine Crockett is just the person we need in Congress at this critical time.”

Crockett, a civil rights attorney, was elected to the Texas Legislature last year and built a high profile as a progressive voice arguing for voting rights and police reform.

She holds the office formerly occupied by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who told the Dallas Morning News earlier this week he wasn’t interested in running for Congress (but also noted that he would win if he was). Other candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring include Jane Hamilton, a political consultant who led President Joe Biden’s primary campaign in Texas and served as chief of staff for Rep. Marc Veasey; former Dallas City Council member Vonciel Jones Hill; and activist Jessica Mason.

The filing deadline is Dec. 13.