Leading Off (10/22/21)

Texas Public Utility Commission Issues New Winterization Rules. Which means: if you own a power plant or transmission line, you must make your “best effort” to protect it against extreme winter weather by December 1. The PUC is requiring documentation of such efforts, but it won’t penalize the plants if the measures aren’t taken. Like so much of the effort to ensure our power grid doesn’t go out at the worst time again, this one lacks teeth. The organization promises that more “robust” requirements will be on their way, likely next year.

Mavs Fall to Hawks by 26. The season opener, which pitted Luka Doncic against Trae Young, was nowhere near as exciting as advertised. New coach Jason Kidd’s offense appears built to get Kristaps Porzingis back in rhythm, often at the expense of giving the ball to Luka and letting him cook. I’m sure more will be on StrongSide today, but I’d like to direct you to contributor Iztok Franko’s tweet: he’s spreading the ball across the team, particularly to Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. But when you have a generational talent like Luka who can both create for himself and others, I question whether this is the path forward. On the plus side, Porzingis was moving quite well. That has to be encouraging.

Arlington Police Buck Bullying Narrative in Timberview Shooting. Family members of the shooter said he was bullied and robbed and beaten, pushed to his limit until he brought a gun to school and opened fire. Arlington Police Chief Timothy Simpkins told residents there is no evidence of this as the motive, but that the shooter had engaged in “high-risk activity” and the shooting came after a disagreement that led to the preceding fistfight.

Warm Weather Coming. “Unseasonably warm,” that is. Expect highs in the mid-80s this weekend. The weak cold front that came in yesterday didn’t do much for our temperatures.