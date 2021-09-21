Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Real Estate

Oak Cliff ‘Party House’ Makes Zillow Gone Wild

The purple carpeting, a built-in stripper pole, and karaoke stage come included in this gem of a real estate listing.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner September 21, 2021 11:46 am

Shout-out to Zillow Gone Wild for bringing us another gem of a Dallas real estate listing. Check out this 5,200-square-footer just south of Loop 12 near UNT Dallas. Yours for $450,000.

The last time a Dallas listing caught the eye of Zillow Gone Wild, it was for a mysterious Far North Dallas compound whose purpose was unclear. This Oak Cliff home is occasionally bewildering, but it’s easier to see how it might be used.

“This is known as the party house,” says Robert Moseley, showing off his party house in a video tour. Moseley is also the owner of Bob’s Prop Shop, a builder of replica movie cars, according to his YouTube page.

The shop was previously based in Dallas and is now in Las Vegas, a city where every home has purple carpeting, a built-in stripper pole, indoor hot tubs, and a karaoke stage. In Dallas, though, this still counts as extraordinary. That full video tour is after the jump.

