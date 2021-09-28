Leading Off (9/28/21)

Eagles Suck. From the Philadelphia Inquirer: “All week long, first-year coach Nick Sirianni embraced the Eagles-Cowboys storied rivalry. He created T-shirts that read ‘BEAT DALLAS’ and distributed them to the entire locker room. He gushed about the pride from fans across the region. He raved and preached ‘Dawg Mentality.’ But when it mattered most, Sirianni and the Eagles faltered in prime time and lost 41-21 to the Cowboys.” LOL

COVID Update. The average number of new daily cases in Dallas County for the last two-week period is 1,177; for the previous two-week period, it was 1,350. Encourage your friends to get vaccinated.

Plano Gets to Clucking. The City Council voted last night to allow resident to keep up to 10 hens in their backyards. You know what this is, right? Yes, indeed. It’s eggs-ellent news! (Kill me right now. Don’t even bother to use a sharp knife. I don’t deserve the courtesy.)

Dallas Fed President to Retire. Rob Kaplan was trading securities worth tens of millions of dollars last year while he was voting on critical monetary policy. Controversy over his questionable ethics (ahem) led him to announce that he will step down from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, which has 1,200 employees.

Dromedary Joke Alert! From the lede of a DMN story about a camel incident: “It’s not every day McKinney police respond to a motorist who’s got a camel in tow.” Well played. Much better than my chicken joke.

Woman Armed With Rifle Dies in Allen Police Shooting. A chaotic scene unfolded at a Wendy’s. It’s still not at all clear what went down. But a woman who hasn’t been named lost her life.

Unions Warn of Flight Delays if Pilots Are Fired Over Lack of Vax. The unions representing pilots for American and Southwest say that if their flyers are held to federal rules, it could lead to “mass terminations of unvaccinated pilots.” They say this could lead to problems during the holiday travel period. This makes me curious why so many pilots would be unvaccinated.

42 Pounds of Marijuana Found at Love Field. Busted!