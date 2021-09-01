DWI Case Dropped Against Wife of Governor Candidate Allen West

The bad news for Texas Republican candidate for governor Allen West is that he’s still not going to get the apology he wants from Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

The good news for West is that the Dallas County District Attorney’s office is rejecting the driving while intoxicated case against his wife, Angela West, after the results of a blood test showed there were no drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of her arrest last month in Dallas.

“This unfortunate stain on [West’s] otherwise exemplary reputation should be removed with haste!” reads a statement from George R. Milner III, an enthusiastic user of exclamation points who is also Angela West’s attorney. “While I have the utmost respect for Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, his officer got this one wrong! She made a mistake. A big one!!”

In an emailed statement completely free of exclamation points (boring!) the DA’s office confirmed it was rejecting the case Wednesday afternoon.

On Twitter, Allen West repeated his demand for an apology and said the Dallas Police Department should release the “full unedited body cam video” of his wife’s arrest as she was driving home from a P.F. Chang’s with her grandson. After the gubernatorial candidate very publicly attacked the actions of the arresting officer, Garcia held a press conference in which he stood up for his officer and played video from the night of Angela West’s arrest.

The Dallas Police Department sent over the statement below. No exclamation points.