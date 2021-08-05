Here’s Why a Bunch of People Were Chanting ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ Outside Dallas City Hall

Birds Aren’t Real is, according to its website, a movement supporting the notion that at some point over the last several decades the U.S. government “replaced every single living bird with robotic replicas.”

This is not true, and I’m inclined to agree with the National Audubon Society that Birds Aren’t Real is a “chimera of conspiracies that wraps satire, modern insecurities, and internet culture into a successful marketing scheme.” It’s a parody of conspiratorial movements like QAnon, with adherents who seem to be in on the joke. Birds Aren’t Real organizers rarely, if ever, break character. They sell merch, of course. Maybe some people believe it in earnest. True or false, fake or real — who cares? Just buy the T shirt.

Birds Aren’t Real is on tour this summer, stopping in downtown Dallas on Wednesday to mingle with the fans, share their bizarre theory, and hang out. Nothing we haven’t seen before.

Shout-out to Jay Wall for posting the below video of the scene at City Hall last night on YouTube.