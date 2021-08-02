The Nuttiness of That QAnon Convention in Dallas

A few things you need to know to properly enjoy this 20-minute video:

Over the Memorial Day weekend, something called For God & Country Patriot Roundup took up space here in town at the Omni and Eddie Deen’s Ranch. News coverage of the event was spotty, primarily because they wouldn’t allow in people working for traditional media. Allen West was there; he said he doesn’t know what QAnon is. Michael Flynn was there; he said he doesn’t know what QAnon is. But the thing was a QAnon rally.

Andrew Callaghan is a nontraditional journalist who took a lot of mushrooms when he was younger. He has a YouTube show called Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan.

OK, ready? Last week Channel 5 posted this report from the Dallas QAnon rally. It’s worth your time.