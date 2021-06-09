Leading Off (6/9/21)

Buyers Are ‘Throwing Money’ At Houses. Median single-family home prices rose 26 percent over the past year, driven by short supply, high demand, COVID savings, and record-low interest rates. Disruption in building material supply chains also means new housing stock won’t be able to meet demand anytime soon. Conditions are so abnormal that market analysts have no idea when things might slow down or level off.

Brace for a Busy Mosquito Season. Anecdotally, I’ve already noticed a disturbing number of mosquitos swarming around this June. Turns out, that’s because the winter storm didn’t kill their eggs, and a very wet spring/early summer created plenty of opportunities for breeding. But so far, only one case of West Nile in Dallas County.

Three More North Texas Murders. One man was fatally shot in Northeast Dallas. Another was killed in his home in Sachse. A third was stabbed in a parking lot outside Plano Bazaar. Police don’t have much information on any of the crimes yet, but law enforcement agencies are ticked about the Texas Legislature’s revoking of the license requirement for handgun owners.

People Still Dying of COVID-19. It can feel like this thing is nearly over, and it is great news that Dallas County only reported 103 new COVID cases yesterday and four deaths (all victims had underlying health conditions). But less than half of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated despite more than ample supply. Look at it this way: the reason these numbers are dropping is because of the vaccine. If you’re not vaccinated, you could still get caught on the wrong side of these statistics. If that isn’t enough convincing, you can now win sporting event and airline tickets for getting jabbed.