Leading Off (3/23/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 484 new cases yesterday and 10 deaths. Forty-one of the new cases were high schoolers who had gone to a dinner and dance on March 13. Collin County added 152 cases (we didn’t get a death number). Mask up, back up, wash up, and get stuck. Oh, and let’s cool it on the dining and dancing.

Landscaping Plants Not Plentiful. With all the new construction in the area and February’s plant-killing freeze, there has been a high demand for stuff to plant. Nurseries are struggling to keep up. Mark Ruibal, in the green game for 35 years, says it will take a year or two to catch up, and people need to wait another couple weeks to figure out what survived and what died.

DoorDash Now Delivers COVID Tests in Dallas. The tests cost a little over $100 (without insurance). You drop them in the mail and get results in 24 to 48 hours.

After Last Night’s Hail, Today Will Be Beautiful.