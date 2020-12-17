Leading Off (12/17/20)

Dallas Purchases Two Hotels With $10 Million in Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds. The plan is to use Hotel Miramar on Fort Worth Avenue and the Candlewood Suites off Preston Road in far North Dallas to house homeless people with the virus. Later, a nonprofit will use the properties as rapid rehousing facilities. Neighbors of Hotel Miramar appear pleased with the new owner as the property had become a nuisance, resulting in 300 calls to police over the last four years. “While the city’s proposal may not turn this hotel into a Chipotle with a Trader Joe’s and Starbucks inside as some might prefer,” said neighbor Brad Nitschke, “it will stabilize this property’s decline and allow better eyes on what goes on inside.”

Another Indictment for Murder is Added to Jeremy Rashaud Harris’ Growing List. The 31-year-old man linked to the shooting deaths of at least three men, all of which are believed to be random, was indicted by a Collin County grand jury on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s father. Police found the man’s body on November 18 after his home was set ablaze. Harris had a long history of domestic violence incidents related to the ex-girlfriend.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax Will Interview Seven Dallas Police Chief Candidates Today. Yesterday, they were questioned by City Council members in an online format. In case you missed it, the candidates are: Malik Aziz, Dallas police major; Avery Moore, Dallas Police assistant chief; Reuben Ramirez, Dallas Police deputy chief; Albert Martinez, former Dallas Police deputy chief and current director of security for the Catholic Diocese of Dallas; Jeff Spivey, Irving police chief; RaShall Brackney, police chief of Charlottesville, Virginia; and Eddie Garcia, retired San Jose police chief. A decision is expected by the end of the month.

As Part of $4.2 Billion Giving Spree, MacKenzie Scott Makes $10 Million Gift to Dallas YMCA. Quoting Emily Dickinson’s thoughts on hope, the author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos posted on her blog yesterday that the local nonprofit was one of 384 national organizations that she had selected for aid.

City Reports Record 2,438 New COVID-19 Cases and 12 Deaths. That’s 250 more than the previous single day record. For a sobering look at dwindling area hospital capacities, check this out.