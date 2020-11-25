Wylie Soccer Star Might Be First Female to Play Football in Power Five

Props to the alert FrontBurnervian who pointed us to this story in the Vanderbilt Hustler, the dangerously named student newspaper at that fine institution. The starting goalkeeper for Vandy’s women’s soccer team, Sarah Fuller of Wylie, has been spotted in football pads at a Commodores practice. She might be called into duty because COVID is taking its toll on the team. If she kicks it Saturday against Missouri, she’ll become the first woman to take a snap for a Power Five school.

Let’s do this.