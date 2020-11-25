Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Sports & Leisure

Wylie Soccer Star Might Be First Female to Play Football in Power Five

Sarah Fuller can kick it. Yes, she can.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner November 25, 2020 1:30 pm

Props to the alert FrontBurnervian who pointed us to this story in the Vanderbilt Hustler, the dangerously named student newspaper at that fine institution. The starting goalkeeper for Vandy’s women’s soccer team, Sarah Fuller of Wylie, has been spotted in football pads at a Commodores practice. She might be called into duty because COVID is taking its toll on the team. If she kicks it Saturday against Missouri, she’ll become the first woman to take a snap for a Power Five school.

Let’s do this.

Tags:

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments