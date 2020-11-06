Leading Off (11/6/20)

Yesterday Brought 868 New Cases of COVID-19. And that’s only in Dallas County. Our neighbors to the west in Tarrant reported 938. By the end of the weekend, Dallas County will likely have recorded 100,000 infections since the pandemic began. The statewide positivity rate is now 10.9 percent, about a point above what Gov. Greg Abbott has said is alarming. But, of course, this is now up to us; it doesn’t seem like Abbott is going to allow county judges in spiking counties take precautionary measures that might fit their communities. So limit unnecessary travel. Avoid crowds, especially indoors. Wear your masks. This thing is back.

Dallas Police Believe Missing Seattle Woman is Alive. Marisella Botello vanished about a month ago from a Deep Ellum bar. Her family says security footage captured her walking out with a man they did not recognize. Botello didn’t return to where she was staying for her belongings and she missed her flight. She hasn’t used her phone or social media since early that morning. But Dallas police believe she is alive and is now pleading with the public for information. Investigators want to speak to a man named Charles Beltran, who was last seen with Botello. They have not said he is a suspect.

Cash Reward Offered In Killing of SMU Student. Robert Urrea was shot and killed by someone in a white sedan in the early morning hours of Halloween. There is now a $25,000 reward for information leading to his killer. More than 200 people have been murdered in the city of Dallas in 2020.

Biden Is Beating Trump in Tarrant County. It’s not exactly Georgia or Pennsylvania, but Tarrant County is still counting ballots because of a printing problem and Joe Biden is winning. Trump won Tarrant in 2016 by more than 60,000 votes.