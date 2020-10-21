Leading Off (10/21/20)

College Student Flies Home to Vote. When Bradley Bain, a 23-year-old senior at Pomona College in California, failed to receive confirmation that his absentee ballot was received by the Dallas County Elections Department, he booked a flight back to Dallas to cast his vote in person. Bain joins record numbers of early voters in Texas — 4.6 million as of Tuesday morning.

The Daily COVID Update. Dallas County reports 472 new cases and 4 deaths. What does that mean? The bad news is that the total number of cases is increasing, and there is evidence of a nationwide surge. The good news is that the rising number of cases has not corresponded with a significant increase in deaths. That could be because we’re testing more, new cases are affecting less vulnerable populations, treatments are improving, or all of the above. But doctors aren’t sure yet. The takeaway: don’t be like these establishments that lost their liquor licenses for failing to follow simple social distancing and mask guidelines. Be a nice neighbor and wear your mask.

Science, Young People Will Save the World. Looking for some hope? Meet Anika Chebrolu, the 14-year-old high school freshman from Frisco who was named America’s Top Young Scientist and won a $25,000 prize for discovering a potential COVID-19 treatment that could dramatically reduce the rate of COVID-19 infection. “Science is the basis of life and the entire universe and we have a long way to go to understand it fully,” she said.

Domestic Violence Up During COVID-19 Lockdowns. There have been multiple domestic violence killings during the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence cases are up nationwide, and shelters are overwhelmed. Add this trauma to the many mental health risks young people are facing during the pandemic. More reasons to wear masks and social distance so we can get back to a new normal.

Highland Park Phenom Wins World Series Opener. The first time I heard the name Clayton Kershaw, I was writing for Park Cities People in the mid-2000s and this HP Scots pitcher struck out every single batter in a perfect game (oh, and he also hit a grand slam in that game). Kershaw, of course, went on to become one of the greatest pitchers in the history of baseball, and last night he led the Dodgers to a World Series game one victory in a brand new Arlington stadium that, despite outward appearances, is a great place to watch baseball.