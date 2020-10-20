Leading Off (10/20/20)

Cowboys Lose. The Cardinals won 38-10, and the game wasn’t even as close as the score. Kyler Murray is still undefeated in AT&T Stadium thanks to the Compound V he is clearly shooting. (If you want to get my jokes, you should be watching the Amazon series The Boys.) At 2-4 on the season, the Cowboys are still in first place in the NFC East.

Aikman and Buck Dis Military Flyover. Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were caught on a hot mic wondering why it was worth the effort and jet fuel to fly over a mostly empty Raymond James Stadium before the Tampa-Green Bay game.

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZy pic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

COVID Update. Dallas County added 331 coronavirus cases yesterday. Mask up, people. Please.

Central Market Donates $1 Million to DISD. In front of the Preston Royal store, H-E-B honcho Stephen Butt handed over one of those enormous checks to DISD’s nonprofit arm, the Dallas Education Foundation. The Preston Royal shopping center is still recovering from the tornado a year ago that wrecked DISD’s TJ High School, Cary Middle School, and Walnut Hill Elementary campuses.

McKinney Council to Consider Fate of Confederate Statue. James Throckmorton, a brigadier general for the Confederate Army, stands in the town’s old square. Tonight the City Council will hear presentations on what, if anything, they should do about that.

World Series Starts at Globe Life Field. Hometown hurler (alliteration!) Clayton Kershaw (more alliteration!) will mount the mound (too much?) for the Dodgers a little after 5 o’clock. Now you’ve got something to cheer for.