Today EarthXR Brings You a 360-Degree View of Africa on Your Phone

If you’re sitting at home pondering what it would be like to go on an African safari, EarthXR’s “Wild at Home” is right up your alley. Today EarthXR launches a 360-degree virtual interactive wildlife experience right from the ease of your smartphone or tablet. EarthX, a Dallas-based nonprofit environmental forum has partnered with Wild Immersion, endorsed by Jane Goodall, to create an at-home viewing experience of the African savannah, as well as Asia-Oceania and Amazon immersions. The goal of “Wild at Home” is simple: educate and entertain. EarthX strives to connect global communities and create a sustainable world for future generations. Each wildlife experience gives its audience an up-close look at some of the most diverse biomes across the world, giving you the power to move your screen and pinpoint different places within each environment. The African savannah comes to life with live footage of lions, giraffes, and zebras roaming about their surroundings. The Asia-Oceania brings its audience up close and personal with Sri Lankan wildlife as well as at look into Australia’s koala and seal populations. EarthXR’s final experience, the Amazon, immerses its viewers in the tropical rainforest, home to jaguars and sloths. Go here on your mobile device to check it out and get a tutorial on the VR experiences.