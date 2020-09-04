Leading Off (9/4/20)

Botham Jean’s Family Sues His Apartment Complex. The Jeans have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against South Side Flats, arguing that the building’s management failed to fix his broken door. They also say the layout was confusing and lacked proper signage that would’ve signaled to a resident that they were on the wrong floor. That’s what Amber Guyger said happened. The officer argued that she was confused because the floors looked so similar. When she pushed on Jean’s door, it opened, and there he was. She shot and killed him, thinking he was an intruder, she argued in court testimony. The owners of the complex say that “the jury’s verdict last fall rejected Guyger’s claim that the property led to her confusion.”

New Back to School Plan for DISD. Some students can return as early as September 28, so long as they’re moving to a new campus, like going into high school from middle school. The district credited the “recent leveling out” of coronavirus cases, which prompted the county to downshift its recommendations from “stay home, stay safe” to “extreme caution,” which means it won’t tell you not to go to the movies, but you’ll probably be super stressed out the whole time. Yesterday brought in 250 new cases and eight deaths. Keep wearing your masks, folks. Don’t go wild this Labor Day.

State Working With Feds to Plan For COVID-19 Vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expect the vaccine to be “fully operational” by November 1. The Texas Department of State Health Services is working to determine parameters for who will get the vaccine first. The state is working with Irving-based McKesson to help build out infrastructure for storing and distributing the vaccine.

SMU Frat Is Under Quarantine. In the least surprising news ever, an SMU fraternity has been ordered to quarantine after an “unknown number” of COVID-19 cases broke out among members of Sigma Chi.

Fall Comes Early. Expect cooler-than-normal temperatures this weekend, which typically has highs around the 90s. Enjoy it.