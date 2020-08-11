Leading Off (8/11/20)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 581 new coronavirus cases yesterday, with one additional death. Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are trending down. Keep wearing your masks and staying the heck away from me. Collin County reported 180 new cases.

Roy Oliver Still Guilty of Murder. The 5th Court of Appeals upheld the murder conviction of the former Balch Springs cop who killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in 2017. Oliver got a 15-year sentence.

Confusing DMN Story About Crime in Dallas. The headline sounds bad: “Violent Crime Is up in Dallas but City Officials at Odds on Best Way to Reduce It.” But then you get to the money graph: “According to police statistics, aggravated assaults in Dallas are up about 21 percent this year. Dallas has reported 128 murders so far this year compared to 127 the same time last year. By comparison, robberies and rapes saw steep declines.” The latter sentence is offered without statistics. Isn’t it really good news that robberies and rapes are way down? Couldn’t that have been the headline? And what are the actual numbers in those two categories? Anyway, Police Chief U Reneé Hall is feeling the heat.

Lots of Guns at DFW Airport. Even though air travel is way down, the TSA is finding significantly more loaded guns at screening points in airports. DFW tied for second nationally, with 13 guns seized last month. Love Field wasn’t far behind, with nine. Authorities speculate the rise is attributable to the number of people who have recently bought a gun for the first time and don’t know what the hell they are doing. FBI data show that there were more than 3.6 million firearms background checks requested last month, a 79 percent increase from a year prior.

Father, Daughter Work for Grapevine Fire Department. This is a first in Grapevine. Check out the picture of Morris Leondar and Marissa Sauble. It will make you smile.