Leading Off (7/2/2020)

Yesterday’s Dallas County COVID-19 Deaths Include Otherwise Healthy 20-Year-Old. We had 544 new positive cases yesterday and seven deaths, confirming our spot as one of the top five metro areas with the highest positivity rate in the nation. Tarrant County had 606 new cases and 3 deaths. Collin County had 117 new cases. County Judge Clay Jenkins advises area residents to plan to spend the Fourth of July with people with whom they are already in close contact. Here are some great ideas for your grill. Another surge like we had in the two weeks following Memorial Day threatens to overrun hospitals.

DPD Orders Release of “Critical Incident” Videos Within 72 Hours to Increase Transparency. This will include use of force cases and officer-involved shootings. The officers involved, Dallas County district attorney, head of the office of community police oversight, and the injured or deceased person’s family will be able to review the recordings first. Previously, it could take months or even years for such videos to reach the public.

Arts Advocacy Groups Say Dallas Lost $33 Million in Arts Revenue in Less Than Three Months. The vast majority of the losses are attributed to lost admissions and related parking, retail, and concession revenue. Fifty-seven local venues and organizations were surveyed about the period from March 13 to May 31.

First Baptist Choir Members Tested Positive Prior to Pence’s Visit. After BuzzFeed News first reported the story, the church confirmed that at least five members tested positive last month. Meanwhile, FC Dallas had nine players and a coach test positive after arriving in Florida this week for a tournament.