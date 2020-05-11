Need Financial Advice? Today, Planners Are Offering Free Services

The Financial Planning Association has a Dallas-Fort Worth chapter filled with planners who dedicate their professional lives to helping you with your finances. They do that for a fee. Except for today; the entire chapter is offering its services pro bono, and all you need to do is send an email to this address. Include your name and phone number.

“Our goal is to make sure all Texans who need financial advice receive it.”, says Melissa Brennan, PR Director for the Financial Planning Association of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Previously, the event was hosted on television via a phone bank, but social distancing nixed that. So all questions will be accepted via email. Now is the time to have your most pressing financial concerns eased at no cost. There is plenty of need. Since March 13, Texas Workforce Commission numbers show more than 2 million Texans have filed for unemployment. Last year, planners fielded more than 1,000 calls. It was so popular that the phone line went down.

So if you’re nervous about your bank account, now is the time to get some help. We work with the Financial Planning Association of Dallas-Fort Worth to put together our annual list of the region’s best financial planners. They’re a trustworthy bunch.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but can be extended if there’s enough demand.