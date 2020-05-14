Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Frontburner Poll Results: Majority of Respondents Don’t Feel Safe Going Back to the Office

More than half say they're willing to wear masks in the office all day.

By Christine Allison Published in FrontBurner May 14, 2020 3:39 pm

We published a survey on Monday to learn what Dallas office workers are thinking about Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 18 partial re-opening of non-essential businesses. He’ll announce even more on Monday. Texans may be an independent lot, but our local respondents signaled a willingness to follow explicit guidelines and practices.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter scolding Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins (as well as leaders in Bexar and Travis counties, and the mayors of San Antonio and Austin) for issuing strict guidelines that Paxton said conflict with the governor’s executive orders. Whatever the case, about 9 out of 10 of our respondents are somewhat or not comfortable at all about going back to work.

Every city is different. Odessa wants what it wants. Dallas may want something else.  Maybe in this city, clearly articulated and stricter guidelines would assuage employee anxiety, and help get people back to the office. Results after the jump.

Survey Results

What 1272 Respondents Thought

 

QUESTION 1:

QUESTION 2:

Questions 3, 4, and 5: Respondents checked all that applied.

QUESTION 3:

QUESTION 4:
QUESTION 5:

QUESTION 6:

