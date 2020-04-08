Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Watch ‘Joe Exotic’ Rock in the Design District

Come on, it just takes four minutes. Don't pretend you're too busy.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 8, 2020 12:43 pm

My wife and I finished Tiger King last week. Carole Baskin killed her husband. No question. That’s exactly what the cops said on their PA when they rolled up to the shoot for the video below, for the song “Go Rona Rona.” Brent Crable told me that in an email. He’s the comedian, filmmaker, and writer playing Joe Exotic in front of the Joe Exotic mural. It’s worth a watch:

