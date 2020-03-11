The City Expects to Make a Decision on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Today

Earlier this week, organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade were taking a “Keep Calm and Parade On” approach to the Coronavirus. A press release just yesterday maintained the annual celebration, which brings out more than 125,000 people, would still march down Lower Greenville. (It also announced Mike Rhyner as grand marshal). Today, the city of Dallas has stepped in to re-evaluate.

“We’re huddling later today to see if we can make a decision by close of business about whether to move forward or not,” says Rosa Fleming, Dallas’ director of convention and event services. Fleming says the city has requested guidance from the county health department and that the decision will ultimately fall to top brass: the mayor, the city manager, assistant city managers, and the Office of Emergency Management. The city’s permit ordinance allows cancellation of events due to public health concerns.

This comes the day after Dallas County got word of its first two presumptive positive COVID-19 tests. That prompted the closure of Ursuline Academy and St. Rita Catholic School today. Tarrant County received a presumptive positive yesterday, and Collin County now has three cases.

If Dallas does decide to cancel the event, it’s not the first city to take such a move. This morning, Chicago announced the closure of its massive St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the one where they turn the Chicago River green. Boston canceled on Monday. A change.org petition to cancel the Dallas parade has about 160 signatures as of this writing. The city of Austin was the reason SXSW did not move forward.

“We’re in constant contact with the event organizer,” Fleming says. “We’ve asked him to do some things in case we don’t cancel it.”

It is yet to be determined whether this would be a one-off cancellation or if Dallas might put a cap on attendance at city events. On Wednesday, the governor of Washington barred events of more than 250 people in Seattle, though that city has far more official cases than Dallas. Fleming says the city has taken a closer look at Austin’s move to limit gatherings to 2,500 people, but making a call on this Saturday is priority No. 1. Expect the final word some time this afternoon.